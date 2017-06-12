HEINEKEN Response to CMA Decision

HEINEKEN N.V. notes today's decision by the Competition and Markets Authority to refer the proposed acquisition by Heineken UK Limited of Punch Securitisation A for a Phase 2 investigation unless HEINEKEN offers acceptable undertakings to address points raised by the CMA. HEINEKEN intends to offer acceptable undertakings and is confident that these will enable the transaction to be approved by the CMA without a Phase 2 referral.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.