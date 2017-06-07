Healthcare industry most targeted by ...

Healthcare industry most targeted by cyber attacks

A new report into cyber security trends shows healthcare to be the most frequently targeted industry, with 164 threats detected per 1,000 host devices. Next most targeted are education and media, which had 145 and 123 detections per 1,000 host devices, respectively.

