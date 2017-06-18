Head-To-Head Survey: Craft Brew Alliance

Craft Brew Alliance and Molson Coors Brewing Company are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitabiliy, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings. Craft Brew Alliance has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.