Guy Adami And Chad Morganlander Share Their Thoughts On AMD, PayPal, Chesapeake And More
Chad Morganlander said on CNBC's "Power Lunch" that he would sell Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. because it's a high momentum stock and it's now trading close to its top. Morganlander thinks Paypal Holdings Inc is a buy.
