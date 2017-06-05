Guy Adami And Chad Morganlander Share...

Guy Adami And Chad Morganlander Share Their Thoughts On AMD, PayPal, Chesapeake And More

6 hrs ago Read more: Benzinga

Chad Morganlander said on CNBC's "Power Lunch" that he would sell Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. because it's a high momentum stock and it's now trading close to its top. Morganlander thinks Paypal Holdings Inc is a buy.

Chicago, IL

