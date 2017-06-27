GST rollout: Coco-Cola to get costlie...

GST rollout: Coco-Cola to get costlier, Kinley drinking water to get...

9 hrs ago

New Delhi, June 28: With an aim to bring transparency on the taxes levied on the supply of goods and services, Goods and Services Tax will kick in on July 1. Post GST, eating in restaurants and sipping your favourite drink Coco-Cola will be an expensive affair. On account of the upcoming indirect tax regime, beverages major Coca-Cola India has announced that the firm will increase the prices of its aerated beverages as they these beverages have been the worst hit category with the proposed tax of 40 per cent under GST .

