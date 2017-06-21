Gourmet Salts Market worth over $1.5 billion by 2024: Global Market Insights, Inc.
The Industry Analysis report " Gourmet Salts Market By Product , By Application , Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook , Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2017 - 2024" by Global Market Insights, Inc. forecast Gourmet Salts Market share is expected to cross USD 1.5 billion by 2024. Potential outlook in culinary & preserving applications along with increasing adoption of gourmet food in luxury restaurants globally will propel the gourmet salts market size.
