Even with soda tax, Philly's food and...

Even with soda tax, Philly's food and beverage wages rose in 1st quarter 201730 minutes ago

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

Despite critics' warnings that Philadelphia's 1.5 cent-an-ounce sweet drinks tax, which began Jan. 1, could drive jobs out of the city, Philadelphia Department of Revenue data shows wage tax collections from beverage-related businesses actually rose in the first three months of 2017, compared to a year earlier. Wage taxes paid by restaurant and beverage industry employers were up a total of 14 percent, to $23.4 million, compared to $20.5 million in first-quarter 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverages Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09) Apr '17 yidfellas v USA 5
News Kids expected to eat 17,000 calories worth of c... Apr '17 Trump Plotza 8
News Trump Gears Up for Major Push on Tax Reform, $1... Apr '17 ardith 1
News Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China Apr '17 andet1987 4
News Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks... Mar '17 CZars_R_US 3
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar '17 USS LIBERTY 3
News Do Sin Taxes Really Work? Mar '17 DickEly3 1
See all Beverages Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverages Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,576 • Total comments across all topics: 281,704,646

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC