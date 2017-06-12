Even with soda tax, Philly's food and beverage wages rose in 1st quarter 201730 minutes ago

Despite critics' warnings that Philadelphia's 1.5 cent-an-ounce sweet drinks tax, which began Jan. 1, could drive jobs out of the city, Philadelphia Department of Revenue data shows wage tax collections from beverage-related businesses actually rose in the first three months of 2017, compared to a year earlier. Wage taxes paid by restaurant and beverage industry employers were up a total of 14 percent, to $23.4 million, compared to $20.5 million in first-quarter 2015.

