Elon Musk once drank 8 cans of Diet Coke and a ton of coffee every day

Elon Musk may make batteries for a living, but the billionaire entrepreneur once required a shocking amount of caffeine to stay energized. At one point, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO was reportedly consuming eight cans of Diet Coke and several large coffees in a day to keep himself alert and on top of his grueling work schedule, Inc. previously reported .

