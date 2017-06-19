Diageo to buy George Clooney's tequila brand Casamigos for $1 bln

Diageo PLC has agreed to buy George Clooney's high-end tequila brand Casamigos in a deal that values it at up to $1 billion, as the world's largest spirits company seeks to boost its presence in a high-growth market. Diageo said on Wednesday it will pay $700 million initially for the brand, co-founded by the American actor, with a further potential $300 million to be paid, based on a performance linked earn-out over 10 years.

