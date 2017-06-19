Diageo to buy George Clooney's tequil...

Diageo to buy George Clooney's tequila brand Casamigos for $1 bln

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Diageo PLC has agreed to buy George Clooney's high-end tequila brand Casamigos in a deal that values it at up to $1 billion, as the world's largest spirits company seeks to boost its presence in a high-growth market. Diageo said on Wednesday it will pay $700 million initially for the brand, co-founded by the American actor, with a further potential $300 million to be paid, based on a performance linked earn-out over 10 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverages Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09) Apr '17 yidfellas v USA 5
News Kids expected to eat 17,000 calories worth of c... Apr '17 Trump Plotza 8
News Trump Gears Up for Major Push on Tax Reform, $1... Apr '17 ardith 1
News Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China Apr '17 andet1987 4
News Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks... Mar '17 CZars_R_US 3
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar '17 USS LIBERTY 3
News Do Sin Taxes Really Work? Mar '17 DickEly3 1
See all Beverages Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverages Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,722 • Total comments across all topics: 281,938,746

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC