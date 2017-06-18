Court of Tax Appeals orders BIR to refund San Miguel Corp. P761 million

The Court of Tax Appeals has ordered the Bureau of Internal Revenue to refund San Miguel Brewery , a subsidiary of San Miguel Corporation, some P761 million in overpaid excise tax remitted for the whole year 2012. In a 33-page decision, the court's Second Division said the BIR erroneously reclassified San Mig Light as a variant of other beer products of SMB, hence subject to a higher excise tax rate.

