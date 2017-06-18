Court of Tax Appeals orders BIR to re...

Court of Tax Appeals orders BIR to refund San Miguel Corp. P761 million

The Court of Tax Appeals has ordered the Bureau of Internal Revenue to refund San Miguel Brewery , a subsidiary of San Miguel Corporation, some P761 million in overpaid excise tax remitted for the whole year 2012. In a 33-page decision, the court's Second Division said the BIR erroneously reclassified San Mig Light as a variant of other beer products of SMB, hence subject to a higher excise tax rate.

