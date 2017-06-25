Contrasting Castle Brands

Diageo PLC and Castle Brands are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitabiliy, analyst recommendations and risk. This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Diageo PLC and Castle Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.