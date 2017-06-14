Comparing Constellation Brands

B and Constellation Brands are both large-cap consumer goods companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitabiliy, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership. BF-B presently has a consensus price target of $50.33, indicating a potential upside of 2.01%.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.