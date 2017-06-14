Commonwealth Court Upholds Philly Soda Tax
It's the second legal win for the city since the American Beverage Association and local retailers filed a lawsuit against the 1.5-cents-per-ounce tax on sweetened beverages in September, claiming the levy is illegal because it effectively causes double taxation. The tax was first upheld by a Common Pleas Court judge who dismissed the ABA's lawsuit in December.
