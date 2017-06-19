Coke tweet targeting Pittsburghers us...

Coke tweet targeting Pittsburghers uses map of Philadelphia

Coca-Cola's marketing efforts during the weekend's heatwave in Pittsburgh backfired when the company mistakenly used a map of Philadelphia in a post on Twitter. Sunday's tweet said, "Today's forecast in Pittsburgh: Record heat, followed by an ice-cold wave of ahhhhhhh.

