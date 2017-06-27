Coca Cola partners urged to stop marketing Capri-Sun drink to kids
Campaigners in France have demanded that Coca Cola European Partners stops marketing its Capri-Sun drink to children, as pressure grows on EU food and drink companies to ditch the use of cartoon characters on products "loaded with sugar, salt or fat". Foodwatch France said the beverage is far too sweet for kids.
