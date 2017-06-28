Coca-Cola has built a commercialization 'Bridge' to startups worldwide

Why would a 131-year-old soda company with $44 billion in international sales possibly want to partner with small, pre-revenue technology companies emerging from places far-flung from its Atlanta headquarters? If the company is Coca-Cola , the answer is all about strategy. Coca-Cola has long looked to tap into technologies that will shape everything from logistics to marketing, and for the past few years, the company has found them in a small startup commercialization program it's been running out of Tel Aviv.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TechCrunch.