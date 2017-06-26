Coca-Cola Co partners Aaron Paul in Vitaminwater campaign - video
'Drink outside the lines' will air on US TV as well as on digital and social media platforms and in cinemas, this Summer. The campaign will also be extended to retail - including in-store point of sale material - as well as summer events, the firm said.
