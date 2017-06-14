Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Mai...

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Maintains Position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC continued to hold its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock at the end of the first quarter.

