Bud Light Packaging Rocks the Windy City

Budweiser and Bud Light tend to go all in on its packaging during the summertime, incorporating patriotic imagery surrounding Memorial Day and Independence Day, or finding ways to develop creative packaging to appeal to summer-music festival goers . According to a press release , this year, Bud Light is combining the concepts of local pride and festival fun by launching Chicago-themed packaging in the run-up to Lollapalooza, one of the cornerstones of the summer festival lineup.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Package Printing.