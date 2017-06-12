Biogen CFO Bolts to Alexion

Biogen Inc. is on the hunt for a successor to chief financial officer Paul Clancy, who will be leaving the company to join Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. . In an announcement after the market close on Tuesday, June 13, Biogen said chief accounting officer Greg Covino will serve as interim principal financial officer as the Cambridge, Mass.-based firm searches for a new finance chief.

