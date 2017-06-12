Biogen CFO Bolts to Alexion

Biogen CFO Bolts to Alexion

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: TheStreet.com

Biogen Inc. is on the hunt for a successor to chief financial officer Paul Clancy, who will be leaving the company to join Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. . In an announcement after the market close on Tuesday, June 13, Biogen said chief accounting officer Greg Covino will serve as interim principal financial officer as the Cambridge, Mass.-based firm searches for a new finance chief.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverages Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09) Apr '17 yidfellas v USA 5
News Kids expected to eat 17,000 calories worth of c... Apr '17 Trump Plotza 8
News Trump Gears Up for Major Push on Tax Reform, $1... Apr '17 ardith 1
News Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China Apr '17 andet1987 4
News Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks... Mar '17 CZars_R_US 3
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar '17 USS LIBERTY 3
News Do Sin Taxes Really Work? Mar '17 DickEly3 1
See all Beverages Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverages Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,285 • Total comments across all topics: 281,751,698

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC