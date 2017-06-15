Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 437,...

Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 437,276 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC

14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,210,956 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 437,276 shares during the period.

Chicago, IL

