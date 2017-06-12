"Ballast Point has not performed to expectations" - Constellation Brands CEO
The CEO of Constellation Brands has reaffirmed his commitment to Ballast Point, after the craft brewer recorded an impairment charge in the group's first quarter. In its Q1 2018 results, announced yesterday, Constellation flagged a US$87m non-cash charge to the trademarks associated with Ballast Point.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Just-Drinks.com.
Add your comments below
Beverages Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Kids expected to eat 17,000 calories worth of c...
|Apr '17
|Trump Plotza
|8
|Trump Gears Up for Major Push on Tax Reform, $1...
|Apr '17
|ardith
|1
|Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China
|Apr '17
|andet1987
|4
|Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks...
|Mar '17
|CZars_R_US
|3
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|Do Sin Taxes Really Work?
|Mar '17
|DickEly3
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverages Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC