Apple Executive Bozoma Saint John to Join Uber

Uber Technologies Inc. , which has been criticized as having a workplace hostile to women, hired two senior female executives to fill a void left by recent departures and inject more diversity into its top ranks. The company plans to bring on Apple Inc. executive Bozoma Saint John according to a person familiar with matter, while Harvard Business School Professor Frances Frei will join Uber as senior vice present for leadership and strategy, the company said.

