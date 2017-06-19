Appeal Court orders tax refund for Sa...

Appeal Court orders tax refund for San Miguel

The Nation

THE Court of Tax Appeals has ordered the Bureau of Internal Revenue to issue a 761.06-million peso tax refund to San Miguel Brewery Inc for erroneously collected tax on its light-branded beer for the year 2012. The CTA Second Division's 33-page decision dated June 9 is the latest ruling in favor of the San Miguel Corp subsidiary, which contests the BIR's imposition of a higher tax on its San Mig Light product.

Chicago, IL

