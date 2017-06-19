Appeal Court orders tax refund for San Miguel

THE Court of Tax Appeals has ordered the Bureau of Internal Revenue to issue a 761.06-million peso tax refund to San Miguel Brewery Inc for erroneously collected tax on its light-branded beer for the year 2012. The CTA Second Division's 33-page decision dated June 9 is the latest ruling in favor of the San Miguel Corp subsidiary, which contests the BIR's imposition of a higher tax on its San Mig Light product.

