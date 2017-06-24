Anheuser-Busch InBev's Clever New Mar...

Anheuser-Busch InBev's Clever New Marketing Strategy to the Home-Brew Market

Read more: Fox News

Having acquired the country's largest homebrew supplier, Northern Brewer, last year as a means of increasing its exposure to the craft beer market, Anheuser-Busch InBev has now launched a clever new marketing strategy to tie its growing portfolio of craft beers to home brewers. Northern Brewer recently began offering starter kits to make homemade versions of some of Anheuser-Busch's most popular craft beer labels in your own kitchen, including Goose Island Brewing, Elysian Brewing, and Golden Road Brewing.

