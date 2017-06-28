Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD) Shares ...

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

3 hrs ago

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 4,938,501 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock after buying an additional 502,195 shares during the period.

Chicago, IL

