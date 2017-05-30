Africa: Big Alcohol Is Poised to Expand. Why This Is Bad News for Health
The alcohol industry is doing exactly what the tobacco industry did several decades ago to ensure growth and increase profits: expanding into Africa as an underdeveloped market. As a result, exposure to alcohol in African countries is expected to increase in the next few years.
