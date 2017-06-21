5Zima, the clear beverage of youthful regret, is back. Did anyone miss it?
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Chalk up another victory for pointless '90s nostalgia: MillerCoors is bringing Zima back to stores for a limited time. The clear, sticky-sweet, chemically citrusy malt beverage - sold under slogans such as "Zomething Different" - was beloved at high school and underage college parties, where it was often adulterated with Jolly Ranchers just to make it palatable.
