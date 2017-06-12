175 CEOs and senior execs of the US's biggest companies have signed a ...

CEOs and senior executives of 175 of the United States' largest companies announced Monday that they are pledging their organizations to diversity goals and are forming a committee to ensure they follow through. Signatories represent a broad range of industries and include American Express' Kenneth Chenault, CBS's Leslie Moonves, IBM's Ginni Rometty, PepsiCo's Indra Nooyi, and Walmart's Doug McMillon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.