175 CEOs and senior execs of the US's biggest companies have signed a ...
CEOs and senior executives of 175 of the United States' largest companies announced Monday that they are pledging their organizations to diversity goals and are forming a committee to ensure they follow through. Signatories represent a broad range of industries and include American Express' Kenneth Chenault, CBS's Leslie Moonves, IBM's Ginni Rometty, PepsiCo's Indra Nooyi, and Walmart's Doug McMillon.
