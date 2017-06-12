12:27 Bishkek to host Kyrgyzstan-USA business forum with Coca-Cola,...

12:27 Bishkek to host Kyrgyzstan-USA ...

Bishkek will host on June 11 the Kyrgyzstan-USA business forum, the Chamber of Commerce of Kyrgyzstan said Thursday. The U.S. trade mission will arrive in Bishkek on June 10-12 to learn about investment opportunities in Kyrgyzstan.

