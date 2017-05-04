World's Biggest Beer Companies Get Some Help From Europe
Forbes reported back in 2015 that "big beer" is struggling to remain relevant against craft beer companies, but recent earnings report from major beer companies suggest a change in trend. According to a Bloomberg report, "big beer is back" as industry titans like Anheuser Busch Inbev NV and Carlsberg A/S are seeing strong demand across Europe.
