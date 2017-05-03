Wicked Weed Brewing has been purchase...

Wicked Weed Brewing has been purchased by Anheuser-Busch

Asheville's Wicked Weed Brewing, known for a stable of award-winning brews including the Pernicious IPA and Lunatic Belgian Blonde, will be consumed by brewing giant Anheuser-Busch InBev. Anheuser announced the purchase of the well-known brewery on Wednesday in a press release.

