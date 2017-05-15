UPDATE 1-U.S. accuses UnitedHealth of Medicare Advantage fraud

May 2 The U.S. Justice Department has accused UnitedHealth Group Inc of obtaining inflated payments from the government based on inaccurate information about the health status of patients enrolled in its largest Medicare Advantage Plan. The complaint, filed in federal court in Los Angeles on Monday, came after the Justice Department earlier this year intervened in two separate whistleblower lawsuits against the country's largest health insurer.

