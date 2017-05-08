TWE announces major management change
Robert Foye, currently president, managing director of Asia, Europe, MEA and Latin America for Treasury Wine Estates , has been promoted as its Chief Operating Officer , the Australian wine company just announced. In his new role, Foye will work closely with TWE CEO Michael Clarke to oversee all major operating units across the global business.
