Tracking Dan Loeb's Third Point Portfolio - Q1 2017 Update
Dan Loeb's 13F portfolio increased from $10.19B to $10.25B this quarter. The number of positions decreased from 38 to 37. The top three 13F positions are Baxter International, Dow Chemical, and Constellation Brands.
Comments
