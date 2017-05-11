Sugar tax on beverage can be inflatio...

Sugar tax on beverage can be inflationary

3 hrs ago Read more: Sun-Star

THE proposed tax on sugar in beverage is a Trojan horse of sorts that will hit the consumers and retailers more than the beverage industry, executives of Coca-Cola Femsa in Mexico City warned. But one thing it will not bring on is a change in the drinking habits of the consumers nor an increase in revenues for government.

