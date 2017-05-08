SC holds Vijay Mallya guilty of contempt of court
New Delhi, May 9 : The Supreme Court on Tuesday held businessman Vijay Mallya guilty of contempt of court for transferring $40 million to his children in violation of the court's order. The apex court directed Mallya, who is presently in the United Kingdom, to appear before it on July 10 to argue on the quantum of punishment in the matter.
