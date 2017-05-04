Public hearings to focus on reforms to alcohol industry
A Massachusetts task force will hold six public hearings to discuss potential reforms to the alcoholic beverage industry in the state. The state's Alcohol Task Force has scheduled the hearings as part of its review of the legal and regulatory framework governing the industry.
