Price-Weighting Doesn't Make Sense For Stock Indices
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is composed of 30 stocks meant to "represent" the industrial health of American companies. Some of the companies included on the list are household consumables, such as McDonald's , Nike and Coca-Cola .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beverages Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr 18
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Kids expected to eat 17,000 calories worth of c...
|Apr 14
|Trump Plotza
|8
|Trump Gears Up for Major Push on Tax Reform, $1...
|Apr 12
|ardith
|1
|Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China
|Apr '17
|andet1987
|4
|Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks...
|Mar '17
|CZars_R_US
|3
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|Do Sin Taxes Really Work?
|Mar '17
|DickEly3
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverages Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC