Pernod Ricard eyes stable sales in Asia in 2017

French drinks group Pernod Ricard said that the 2016/2017 financial year would be a stable one regarding sales in Asia, with its second-largest market in India facing a temporary slowdown due to adverse market conditions. On the other hand, its third-largest market in China had a positive outlook for Martell cognac, Pernod said today.

