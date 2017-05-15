PepsiCo pledges less sugar, sodium in...

PepsiCo pledges less sugar, sodium in global product portfolio by 2025

6 hrs ago

Through a collaboration with non-profit Partnership for a Healthier America , PepsiCo has unveiled plans to "transform its product portfolio and offer healthier options" by 2025. The plan is based on guidelines from the World Health Organization and other organizations, and PepsiCo has signed an agreement with PHA to independently verify, report, and share its progress towards achieving these goals, the company said in a press release .

Chicago, IL

