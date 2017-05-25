Nike Hopes People Rally Around These New LGBTQ Themed Rainbow Sneakers
Through a new sneaker collection, Nike hopes to play its part in encouraging LGBTQ athletes to be proud of who they are. In coordination with its "Equality" initiative launched last February, Nike is releasing a line of Betrue sneakers and apparel on June 1 through June 5 in the U.S., all baring the rainbow symbol, to show support for the LGBTQ community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Add your comments below
Beverages Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Kids expected to eat 17,000 calories worth of c...
|Apr '17
|Trump Plotza
|8
|Trump Gears Up for Major Push on Tax Reform, $1...
|Apr '17
|ardith
|1
|Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China
|Apr '17
|andet1987
|4
|Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks...
|Mar '17
|CZars_R_US
|3
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|Do Sin Taxes Really Work?
|Mar '17
|DickEly3
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverages Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC