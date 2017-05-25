Nike Hopes People Rally Around These New LGBTQ Themed Rainbow Sneakers

Through a new sneaker collection, Nike hopes to play its part in encouraging LGBTQ athletes to be proud of who they are. In coordination with its "Equality" initiative launched last February, Nike is releasing a line of Betrue sneakers and apparel on June 1 through June 5 in the U.S., all baring the rainbow symbol, to show support for the LGBTQ community.

