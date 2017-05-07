MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $53,782,000 Stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV
MUFG Securities EMEA plc maintained its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,000 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock at the end of the first quarter.
