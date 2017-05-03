Molson Coors first-quarter profits surge to US$201 million following acquisition

Molson Coors Brewing Company says its net income surged 24 per cent to US$201.3 million in the first quarter following the acquisition that transformed it into the world's third-largest brewer. The Denver and Montreal-based brewer says it earned 93 cents US per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31. That compares with 80 cents per share or US$162.7 million a year earlier, before the US$12-billion acquisition of the Miller brands and MillerCoors joint venture in the United States.

