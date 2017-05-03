Molson Coors first-quarter profits su...

Molson Coors first-quarter profits surge to US$201 million following acquisition

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

Molson Coors Brewing Company says its net income surged 24 per cent to US$201.3 million in the first quarter following the acquisition that transformed it into the world's third-largest brewer. The Denver and Montreal-based brewer says it earned 93 cents US per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31. That compares with 80 cents per share or US$162.7 million a year earlier, before the US$12-billion acquisition of the Miller brands and MillerCoors joint venture in the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverages Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09) Apr 18 yidfellas v USA 5
News Kids expected to eat 17,000 calories worth of c... Apr 14 Trump Plotza 8
News Trump Gears Up for Major Push on Tax Reform, $1... Apr 12 ardith 1
News Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China Apr 6 andet1987 4
News Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks... Mar '17 CZars_R_US 3
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar '17 USS LIBERTY 3
News Do Sin Taxes Really Work? Mar '17 DickEly3 1
See all Beverages Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverages Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,515 • Total comments across all topics: 280,756,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC