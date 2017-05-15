Mexico's Coca-Cola Femsa ditches plans to buy U.S. operations

WASHINGTON/DETROIT Ford Motor Co plans to shrink its salaried workforce in North America and Asia by about 10 percent as it works to boost profits and its sliding stock price, a source familiar with the plan told Reuters on Monday. SEOUL/WASHINGTON Cybersecurity researchers have found evidence they say could link North Korea with the WannaCry cyber attack that has infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide, as global authorities scrambled to prevent hackers from spreading new versions of the virus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.