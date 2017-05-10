Mac na Cheetosa Are Back at Burger King Restaurants
Back by popular demand, Mac n' Cheetosa are the portable solution to all snack attacks and a tasty re-imagination of classic mac n' cheese goodness. Mac n' Cheetosa will return for a limited time at participating restaurants starting May 18. Mac n' Cheetosa were originally introduced in June of 2016 and were an instant guest favorite.
