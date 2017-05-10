Latest print article: 10 years of 10 Barrel

This week's article for the Bend Bulletin's GO! Magazine is on the tenth anniversary of 10 Barrel Brewing , and the anniversary party coming on Saturday, May 13. I take a bit of a retrospective which includes the Anheuser-Busch acquisition, as well as talking about the beers and the event itself. I don't take the same stance that Jeff Alworth did about the anniversary because despite the purchase there has been a continuity of people, equipment, brewers, and so on.

