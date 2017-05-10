Keeping things green
More recycling is the goal for the West Milford High School Green Team and, thanks to a grant from Keep America Beautiful and The Coca-Cola Company, it will be easier to achieve. The school has been awarded this grant in the form of eight recycling bins.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The West Milford Messenger.
