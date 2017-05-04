How collaboration improves IT outcomes

How collaboration improves IT outcomes

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: CIO

The perception of IT among employees who aren't involved in the technology centers within their organization is generally bad and the onus is on technology leaders to rectify those problems, Blackstone CTO William Murphy said at the Collision conference this week. "People have been disappointed over IT many times," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CIO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverages Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09) Apr 18 yidfellas v USA 5
News Kids expected to eat 17,000 calories worth of c... Apr 14 Trump Plotza 8
News Trump Gears Up for Major Push on Tax Reform, $1... Apr 12 ardith 1
News Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China Apr 6 andet1987 4
News Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks... Mar '17 CZars_R_US 3
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar '17 USS LIBERTY 3
News Do Sin Taxes Really Work? Mar '17 DickEly3 1
See all Beverages Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverages Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,424 • Total comments across all topics: 280,783,351

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC