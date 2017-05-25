Holborn and St Pancras Labour candidate Keir Starmer visited Kentish Town City Farm today to meet his daughter's favourite horse, chat with volunteers and discuss the upcoming election. Mr Starmer, who joked he'd come in his "gardening suit", even helped with some digging as he praised the Cressfield Close charity, which is based on four acres of land and provides "eco-therapy" for disadvantaged children and the disabled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ham and High.