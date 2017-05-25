Holborn and St Pancras: Keir Starmer ...

Holborn and St Pancras: Keir Starmer digs for victory and meets Murphy the horse at Kentish Town ...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Ham and High

Holborn and St Pancras Labour candidate Keir Starmer visited Kentish Town City Farm today to meet his daughter's favourite horse, chat with volunteers and discuss the upcoming election. Mr Starmer, who joked he'd come in his "gardening suit", even helped with some digging as he praised the Cressfield Close charity, which is based on four acres of land and provides "eco-therapy" for disadvantaged children and the disabled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ham and High.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverages Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09) Apr '17 yidfellas v USA 5
News Kids expected to eat 17,000 calories worth of c... Apr '17 Trump Plotza 8
News Trump Gears Up for Major Push on Tax Reform, $1... Apr '17 ardith 1
News Warren Buffett is the face of Cherry Coke in China Apr '17 andet1987 4
News Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks... Mar '17 CZars_R_US 3
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar '17 USS LIBERTY 3
News Do Sin Taxes Really Work? Mar '17 DickEly3 1
See all Beverages Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverages Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,692 • Total comments across all topics: 281,290,124

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC